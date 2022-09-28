Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

