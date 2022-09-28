PirateCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $425.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $205,203.19 and approximately $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00285725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00106272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002814 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

