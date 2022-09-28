Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Michelle Renee Savoy Acquires 1,300 Shares

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Renee Savoy acquired 1,300 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,750.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE PZA traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,742. The firm has a market cap of C$408.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.11.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

