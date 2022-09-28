Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 29894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,213,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 728,241 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.