Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 19,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,069,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
