Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 19,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,069,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 396,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

