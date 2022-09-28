PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PLM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.67. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

