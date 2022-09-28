Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 250,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,011,638. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

