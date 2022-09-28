Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in McDonald’s by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $90,791,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $237.31. 125,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,098. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

