Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.25. 175,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,227. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.