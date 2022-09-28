Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 0.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. 121,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,797. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.