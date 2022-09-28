Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 466 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,218. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

