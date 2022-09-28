PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Down 61.0% in September

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PWUP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 182,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,491,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

