Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 20th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356. The company has a market cap of $356.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

In other Preformed Line Products news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

