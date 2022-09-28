Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Buys 14,800.00 in Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Richard William Keith Morrison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 1.48 per share, for a total transaction of 14,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,246,458 shares in the company, valued at 4,804,757.84.
Premium Nickel Resources Price Performance
CVE PNRL opened at 1.28 on Wednesday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of 1.28 and a 1-year high of 2.60.
Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile
