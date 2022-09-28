Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

