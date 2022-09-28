Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.06-1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. 3,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,716. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

