Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

