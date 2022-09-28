ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Smart Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period.

