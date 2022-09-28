ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 3.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 2,412,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,158,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,303,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

