ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 130,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,431,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $30,309,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.