Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTRA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Proterra by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Proterra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Proterra by 44.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Stock Up 5.8 %

PTRA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,206. Proterra has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

