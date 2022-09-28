Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $49.45. Prothena shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 67,230 shares traded.
Insider Transactions at Prothena
In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,498 shares of company stock worth $4,750,606 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Prothena by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Trading Up 83.7 %
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.