Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Raised by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,453,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.77. 27,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

