Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,505.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Prudential has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.46.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
