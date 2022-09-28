Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,505.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Stock Down 2.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Prudential has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

