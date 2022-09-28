Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 1,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

