Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $207,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

