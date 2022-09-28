Purus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.77. 4,175,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,154,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

