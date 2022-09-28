Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Pushpay Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.
About Pushpay
Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.
