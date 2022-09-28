Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 1,686.9% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,331. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

