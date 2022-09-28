Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Up 1.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Puyi Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puyi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

