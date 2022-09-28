PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Up 2.7 %

PVH traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. PVH has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

