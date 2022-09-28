Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Lowered by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.