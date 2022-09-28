Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Wedbush

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

