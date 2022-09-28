Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

CNI opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.55. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $654,343,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

