Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $76.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

