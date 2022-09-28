QANplatform (QANX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.14 Million

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, QANplatform has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QANplatform alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.