QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.8% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.