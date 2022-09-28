Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $25.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.12.

XM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XM stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 416.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 569.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 269,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 229,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

