Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 743.6% in September

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 743.6% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Quhuo Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:QH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,347. Quhuo has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

