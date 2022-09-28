Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Up 743.6% in September

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 743.6% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Quhuo Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:QH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,347. Quhuo has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.
About Quhuo
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quhuo (QH)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.