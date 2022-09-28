Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) Shares Up 681.3%

Quickstep Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Rating) shot up 681.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Quickstep Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the defense and commercial aerospace, and other industry sector customers in Australia and the United States. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

