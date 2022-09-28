Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $2.90. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,555 shares changing hands.
Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.
