Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) a $15.00 Price Target

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) has been assigned a $15.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 252.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,777. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.31. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%. On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

