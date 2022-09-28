Raymond James Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPZEF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.