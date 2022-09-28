Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. 253,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

