Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.10.

NYSE:RTX opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

