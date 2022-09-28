Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ready Capital by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.