Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 1.3%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $35.97. 10,791,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,772,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

