Refereum Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

