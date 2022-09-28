Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 299,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 875,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

RGLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 74,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,500. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Regulus Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.