Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Up 365.9% in September

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 365.9% from the August 31st total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 982,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Reliance Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ezra Beyman purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 308,268 shares of company stock valued at $275,524 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

